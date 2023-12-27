Head of Dagestan against discussing unrest at the airport

27 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sergey Melikov called the unrest at the Makhachkala airport a provocation. He stressed that it is time to stop discussing these events.

The head of Dagestan said that it is necessary to stop discussing the riots that took place at the airport of the regional capital in late October.

“It’s probably time to put this topic aside. Because Dagestan, long before these events, and during these events, and today, is a center that unites people of different faiths, different nationalities, and different views,”

– Sergey Melikov said.