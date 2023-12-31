Putin and Xi Jinping exchange New Year greetings

31 Dec 2023 in 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the New Year, China Central Television reports.

The Russian President's congratulations to the Chinese leader on the occasion of the New Year 2024 and the upcoming Spring Festival say that two Russian-Chinese summits in the outgoing year - the spring summit in Moscow and the autumn summit in Beijing - gave a powerful impetus to the development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic interaction between the two countries in in all directions, the official website of the Russian President reports.

In his congratulations, the Russian leader noted the high dynamics of trade and economic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the PRC: the countries managed to implement ahead of schedule plans to bring trade turnover to a record level of over $200 billion.

"The successful implementation of the Cross Years of Physical Fitness and Sports has contributed to a significant expansion of humanitarian ties. Next in line are the Years of Culture of Russia and China: the events planned as part this new large-scale project take on special significance in the context of the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries",

Vladimir Putin said.

In his congratulations, the Russian President expressed confidence that through joint efforts will further boost productive bilateral cooperation in all spheres, as well as partnership cooperation in the UN, the G20, the SCO and the expanded BRICS association, the chairmanship of which will be assumed by Russia.

The congratulations of Chinese President Xi Jinping, sent to the Russian President, say that political mutual trust between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China has deepened under their joint leadership, China Central Television reports.

"Under our joint leadership, political mutual trust between the two sides has further deepened, strategic coordination has drawn closer, and mutually beneficial cooperation has continued to achieve new results",



Xi Jinping said.

Relations between Russia and China in 2023 have survived and maintained healthy and stable development, the Chairman of the People's Republic of China noted in his telegram.

"In 2023, in the face of changes unseen in a century and a turbulent regional and international situation, China-Russia relations have maintained healthy and stable development and moved steadily in the right direction.,

Xi Jinping said.