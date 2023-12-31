Iran moves away from dollar

31 Dec 2023 in 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will work on de-dollarization of trade, economic and financial transactions within the BRICS, activities in this direction have already begun, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister and Tehran’s chief negotiator in Vienna Ali Bagheri Kani said.

"Within the framework of this organization, we have many missions and joint work with other BRICS members planned. One of the most important works was the de-dollarization of trade and economic transactions and financial cooperation. Activities in this working area of ​​BRICS activities have already begun, we hope to strengthen and expand these activities to achieve this goal as soon as possible",

Ali Bagheri Kani said.

Currently, BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but 23 more states are ready to join the association. From January 1, 2024, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia are officially invited to join, RIA Novosti recalls.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza wrote that the EAEU countries signed a full-scale agreement on free trade with Iran. The signing ceremony took place as part of a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg. The Head of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas Aliabadi put their signatures; the document was also signed by representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.