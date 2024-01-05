Solar power plant put into operation in Uzbekistan

5 Jan. 19:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: JSC Thermal Power Plants

Uzbek power engineers have launched a photovoltaic station, which will operate as part of the Angren thermal power plant. The energy from the station will cover needs of the thermal power plant itself.

A solar power plant with a capacity of 100 kW was put into operation at the Angren thermal power plant in the Tashkent region, the Thermal Power Plants company informs.

Due to the new photovoltaic power plant, it will be possible to cover the internal needs of thermal power plants with “green” energy sources.

“After commissioning, the station will generate an additional 150,000 kWh of electricity per year,”

- the company informs.