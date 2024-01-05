Danish Moller-Maersk to avoid Red Sea

5 Jan. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

Attacks on ships in the Red Sea forced the shipping company Moller-Maersk to divert all ships bypassing Africa, which significantly lengthens the journey. The company statement emphasizes that safety is in priority.

Danish company Moller-Maersk will stop all the shipment through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and reroute them around Africa.

On Tuesday, the company said it was suspending traffic to the area. The reason was that a Houthi missile hit the Maersk Hangzhou container ship on December 30.

“The situation is constantly evolving and remains highly volatile, and all available intelligence confirms that the security risk remains at a significantly elevated level,”

– Moller-Maersk informs.