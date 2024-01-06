Baku and Minsk compare notes

6 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus Maharram Aliyev handed a copy of his credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergei Aleinik, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the state and prospects of the Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations.

The organisation of high-level visits between Azerbaijan and Belarus was also discussed.

In addition, the diplomats discussed strengthening trade and economic cooperation, aswell as agreeing on a roadmap for the development of cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, the sides confirmed they pay attention to the further development of relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan in line with the Strategic Partnership.