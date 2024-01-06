U.S. government shutdown: White House official not optimistic

6 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

White House budget director Shalanda Young said she is not optimistic about reaching a deal to avoid a partial U.S. government shutdown later this month.

"I wouldn't say pessimistic but I'm not optimistic," she said, citing comments by some lawmakers advocating for a partial shutdown with two weeks remaining.

"The rhetoric this week has concerned me that (a shutdown) is the path that House Republicans are headed down," Young said.

The budget director urged House Republicans to reach a deal on border security and policy reforms. Republicans are not going to "get everything they want and people have to know how to take a deal."

Congress returns to Washington next week to tackle January 19 and February 2 deadlines for settling government spending through September, amid Republican demands to reduce fiscal 2024 discretionary spending below caps agreed in June.