Washington urges Tel Aviv to slow down war

15 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden is losing patience with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the conflict in Gaza, according to Axios.

Citing U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter, the news website reported that Biden and senior American officials are getting frustrated with Netanyahu and his refusal to comply with the administration's requests concerning the conflict in Gaza.

"The situation sucks and we are stuck. The president's patience is running out," a U.S. official said.

Among the U.S. requests from Netanyahu are the release of the Palestinian tax revenues Israel is withholding, Israel's inaction to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, Netanyahu's rejection of the U.S. plan for a reformed Palestinian Authority to have a role in post-Hamas Gaza and a reduction in Israeli operations in Gaza.