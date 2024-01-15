Russian and Iranian Defense Ministers discuss military cooperation

15 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Ashtiani discussed military and military-technical cooperation and regional security by phone on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It was noted that the talks addressed current aspects of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation. The sides also exchanged views on regional security.

"Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu noted that Moscow and Tehran have been continuously increasing their joint efforts towards building a truly equal multipolar world order," the statement reads.

In addition, the ministers underlined their commitment to the fundamental principles of Russian-Iranian relations, including unconditional respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, which will be reaffirmed in the major interstate treaty between Russia and Iran that is being prepared for signing.