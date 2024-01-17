EU mission in Armenia to be expanded once again

17 Jan. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Social networks of the EU mission in Armenia

The Council of the European Union approved expansion of the observation mission in the Republic of Armenia. The number of its staff will be doubled.

The Council of the European Union "gave the go-ahead" to build up the civil European mission on the territory of Armenia, the press service of the European institution informed.

"We welcome the decision of the EU Council to expand the EU mission. The increase in mission staff underlines the EU's commitment to peace and security in the region,”

- the EU Council’s statement reads.

EU foreign ministers agreed to increase the size of the mission from nearly 140 to almost 210 people in December last year. At the time of the launch of the long-term mission in February 2023, the number of its staff was 100 people.