18 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will conduct joint aerial drills soon, Iranian media reported.

A large-scale military exercise will feature Iran’s domestically-developed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare devices, communication systems and an integrated air defense network.

The drills are codenamed the Guardians of the Velayat Sky 1402, the Tasnim news agency reported, without providing any details on the program, date and participants.