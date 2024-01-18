Rusprodsoyuz: Imported eggs not to be cheaper than Russian ones

18 Jan. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

One shouldn't expect low prices for imported chicken eggs in Russia. They will only slightly expand the supply, Dmitry Leonov, Deputy Chairman of the board of the Rusprodsoyuz association said.

"In our opinion, imports may provide a small additional supply of goods, but this will not improve food security, the industry will not gain investment attractiveness, and egg prices from foreign suppliers are unlikely to be lower than Russian prices even with a zero duty taking into account logistics",

"Rusprodsoyuz" said.

It was previously reported that the rise in egg prices in the Russian Federation slowed down. It may indicate imminent stabilization. This is expected to happen within a month, TASS writes.