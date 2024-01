18 Jan. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The flow of tourists to Egypt in 2023 was a record one, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa said.

He said that the country received just over 14.9 million guests in 12 months.

"In 2023, record numbers were achieved for the number of tourists in Egypt",

Issa said.

The previous record for tourist flow was recorded in 2010, when over 14.7 million people visited Egypt.