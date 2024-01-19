Russians buy cheaper summer tours to Türkiye

19 Jan. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Holidays in Türkiye in the summer of 2024 attract Russians not only with the warm sea and all-inclusive hotels, but also with reasonable prices.

According to the Russian Union of Travel Industry, Turkish hoteliers are preparing for the high season in advance and have already offered more attractive prices to the Russian market, which is why sales have soared.

Tour operator Pegas Touristik reports a two-fold increase in sales of summer tours compared to last January. Russians book tours to Antalya 235% more often, while the demand for tours to Bodrum has increased by 300%

"Hoteliers reduced prices for the Russian market, as a result, the cost of a package in euros decreased by an average of 27%. Early booking rates are higher than last year’s figures",

Coral Travel said.

In January, many travelers decided to purchase tickets for the summer vacation against the backdrop of the depreciating euro exchange rate.