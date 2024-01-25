Southeast Türkiye hit by 5.2-magnitute earthquake

25 Jan. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Institute of Seismology of Kazakhstan

Turkish seismologists report an earthquake in the southeast of the country that occurred an hour ago.

An hour ago, an earthquake occurred in southeastern Türkiye. Seismologists report that tremors with a magnitude of 5.2 were recorded in the province of Malatya at 16:04. Their source was located at a depth of nearly 14,000 meters.

The earthquake was felt by residents of the neighboring provinces of Elazig and Adiyaman.

No damage or casualties are reported.