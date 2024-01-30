Turkish polling stations ready for elections of Azerbaijani President

30 Jan. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Embassy is actively preparing for the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan, which are scheduled for February 7.

The work is being carried out not only directly at the embassy, but also at the Consulates General in Istanbul and Kars. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye informed about this.

"For this purpose, polling stations №46 and №47 have been created at the Embassy, №53 and №54 at the Consulate General in Istanbul, and №55 at the Consulate General in Kars",

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye said.

It is further noted that Azerbaijani citizens who permanently or temporarily live in Türkiye and have the right to vote can visit polling stations from 8:00 to 19:00. One needs to take a passport or other identification document.

"Addresses of polling stations: Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye: Diplomatik site, Bakü sokak No:1, Oran/Ankara; Consulate General in Istanbul: Zeytinoğlu Caddesi No 65, Akatlar, Beşiktaş / İstanbul; Consulate General in Kars: Yusif Paşa məhəlləsi Heydər Əliyev prospekti N: 9, Kars / Mərkəz",

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye said.