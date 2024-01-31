What does Iran expect from Russia's BRICS chairmanship?

31 Jan. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Iran, Russia's BRICS chairmanship opens up great opportunities for Tehran, and Iran is ready for cooperation.

Advisor to the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, Hadi Goudarzi, said that Russia's BRICS chairmanship opens up great opportunities for the country.

The diplomat noted that Tehran is ready to cooperate with the association in all sectors. He emphasized that BRICS has good prospects for developing ties.

Iran in BRICS

Last August, 6 new members were invited to BRICS - Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia.

Argentina, after Javier Milei came to power, refused to join the association. The rest of the countries began full-fledged work in the organization on January 1.