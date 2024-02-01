Azerbaijan and Türkiye supply over 11 million eggs to Russia

1 Feb. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

As of February 1, Russia received over 11 million chicken eggs from Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Rosselkhoznadzor reports.

Deliveries from Azerbaijan started in December. Since then the republic has sent 5.5 million eggs to the Russian market, of which 4.2 million in January. Since the beginning of January, Türkiye has exported 5.6 million eggs to the Russian Federation. Foreign supplies amounted to 11.1 million eggs. 9.8 million of them have been sent since the beginning of 2024.

"In January 2024, 78.9 million eggs from Belarus, Azerbaijan and Türkiye were imported into the Russian market",

Rosselkhoznadzor said.

69 million Belarusian eggs arrived in Russia in January. This is not the first year that Belarus has been supplying table eggs to the Russian market. The enterprises from Azerbaijan and Türkiye received supply permits only last November amid a difficult situation with egg prices in Russia.

"Control and supervisory measures were carried out in relation to all shipped products. <…> It was decided to allow the import of eggs for further sale in Russia. The received products meet the requirements of Russia",

Rosselkhoznadzor said.