2 Feb. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A passenger ship "Ro-Ro" and a general cargo ship collided in the Istanbul Strait in Türkiye, TurkicWorld writes.

A high-speed rescue boat, which belongs to the General Directorate of Coastal Safety of Türkiye, was sent to the scene of the accident.

It is noted that the ships were damaged, but the environment is not at risk of pollution.