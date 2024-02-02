Media: US to strike targets in Iran soon

2 Feb. 15:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States will retaliate against Iran for the death of the US troops in Jordan over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Washington's targets will be Iranian military facilities in Iraq and Syria. CBS previously talked about approving a plan to launch strikes that would be carried out over several days.

Sources say Washington's measures will be "multi-layered", combining military action with other steps that can be adjusted later.

Let us remind you that the White House previously reported the death of three US soldiers as a result of a drone attack on the US base in Jordan.

The media claimed that the drone that attacked the base in Jordan was Iranian-made. After this, US President Joe Biden instructed his aides to develop a military response to Tehran.