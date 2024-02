4 Feb. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The cargo transport traffic is open on the Georgian Military Road.

"As a result of the cleaning work carried out, the movement of trailers and semi-trailer vehicles along the Gudauri-Kobi section of the international highway Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars has been restored",

Georgian Roads Department said.

The road was closed from the morning of February 3 to the morning of February 4. There was a snowstorm in the mountains. The road was not closed to passenger vehicles.