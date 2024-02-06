Czech MFA confirms detention of its citizen attempting to cross Azerbaijan border

6 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic confirmed the detention of the Czech citizen by the Azerbaijani police.

Accoding to the ministry's spokesperson Mariana Wernerová, the reason for the detention is allegedly illegal border crossing from Armenia to Azerbaijan.

"Our embassy in Baku is waiting for a permission to consular visit of the Czech citizen and our colleagues are in contact with the family," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, it wad reported that a Czech citizen was detained in Azerbaijan on February 3 after illicitly crossing the border from Armenia.