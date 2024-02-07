Azerbaijani presidential election voting begins in Russia

7 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Voting for the Azerbaijani presidential election has officially begun at four polling station in Russia, which are open at the diplomatic missions.



EXCLUSIVE



Today the presidential election is taking place in Azerbaijan. Citizens of Azerbaijan living in Russia also have the opportunity to vote for one of the candidates - polling stations are open in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg.





Polling stations in Russia opened starting at 8:00 Moscow time and will be open until 19:00 Moscow time.



The sites began operating at 08:00 local time and will remain open until 19:00. Citizens of Azerbaijan are able to vote at the General Consulate in Yekaterinburg, the General Consulate in St. Petersburg and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow (Leontyevsky Lane, 16). Two polling stations have been opened in Moscow for voters.Over 2.500 Azerbaijani citizens will vote in the Russian capital.



According to the Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent, voting at the embassy is proceeding calmly, all the necessary conditions have been created for the election. One of the first to vote in the presidential election was Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbul oglu.



In total, about 23,000 Azerbaijani citizens will be able to vote abroad today, polling points are open in 37 countries around the world.