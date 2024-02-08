Azerbaijani presidential election: Ilham Aliyev leading with 92.1%

8 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The preliminary results of the presidential election in Azerbaijan were announced by the chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan. Ilham Aliyev won a landslide victory with 92.1% of the votes.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.1% of the votes after the processing of 54.47% of the ballots, chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov saidm the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reported.

Self-nominated candidate Zahid Oruj received 2.2% of the votes, Fazil Mustafa from the Great Creation Party - 1.99%, Gudrat Gasanguliyev from the United Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan. - 1.78%, Razi Nurullayev from the National Front Party - 0.79%, Elshad Musayev from the Great Azerbaijan Party - 0.66%, self-nominated Fuad Aliyev - 0.48% of the votes.

The CEC chairman earlier said that the voter turnout in the presidential election was 76.73%.

The Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan. According to the three organizations, 92-93% of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.