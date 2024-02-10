Georgia closes road to Armenia

10 Feb. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Georgian Road Department

The Georgian road leading to the state border with Armenia is closed to vehicle traffic due to unfavourable weather conditions. The passage of vehicles is completely prohibited on the Paravani Pass.

The highway leading to the Ninotsminda checkpoint on the border of Georgia and Armenia is closed to road transport at the Paravani Pass, the Road Department of the Georgian Ministry of Regional Development informs.

The department clarified that the 94-100 km section of the Koda-Partskhisi-Manglisi-Tsalka-Ninotsminda highway is blocked. The reason for the restrictions is heavy snowfall.

Further along the highway, on the 110-147 km section, cars, and minibuses can pass, but passage is closed for trucks and vehicles with over 22 seats.