11 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Turkish seismologists, early in the morning of February 11, an earthquake occurred in the southeastern part of Türkiye.

Tremors with a magnitude of 4.4 were recorded in Hakkari province at approximately 07:30 local time.

Their hypocenter was located at a depth of 5.7 thousand meters.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the earthquake.