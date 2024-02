12 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on the positions of the border troops of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan in the village of Kollugishlag, Zangilan region.

The provocation occurred on February 12 at 13:37 local time. As a result, serviceman Khalilzadeh Parviz Agakishi oglu was wounded. He was evacuated by helicopter to a medical facility.

Now the operational situation is stable and is under the control of Azerbaijani units. An investigation into this fact is underway.