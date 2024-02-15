Iranian President supports continuation of peaceful dialogue between Baku and Yerevan

15 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi said that the republic supported the peaceful dialogue between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. He said this during a meeting with a delegation from the Republic of Armenia, headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The Iranian President also emphasized that third countries should not interfere in the negotiations between Baku and Yerevan, since they not only do not help, but rather hinder the process of resolving the situation in the region.

It is noted that during the meeting the parties also discussed the development of ties in the fields of trade, transport and energy.