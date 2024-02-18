Putin: Türkiye is Russia's most reliable energy partner

18 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

In an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke on the country's most reliable partner in the energy sector.

He noted that Türkiye is Russia's most reliable energy partner after Germany partially abandoned Russian energy resources.

Putin also recalled that gas came to Europe through the Turkish Stream pipeline.

Earlier, it became known that by the end of 2023, Russia had become one of the main gas suppliers to Türkiye. It is emphasized that Ankara received 630 thousand tons of Russian gas last year.

In early January, the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet wrote that Russia was the main supplier of energy to Türkiye. The newspaper also added that it considered the Akkuyu nuclear power plant to be one of the symbols of Russian-Turkish cooperation.