Flydubai to fly from Dubai to Sochi

20 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Flydubai airline is launching direct flights that will connect the UAE with Sochi. This information was published on the carrier's page.

It is noted that flights will start on June 16. It will be possible to fly from Dubai to Sochi with Flydubai until September 1.

Flights will operate three times a week (on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays).

Departure from Sochi is scheduled for 15:30. The plane will land at Dubai Airport at 20:20 local time.

The return flight will take place at 11:30. Planes will arrive in Sochi at 14:20. The flight time will be almost 4 hours.