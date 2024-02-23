Türkiye to open largest shoe factory in Uzbekistan

23 Feb. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish manufacturer of safety footwear WARBOOTS plans to open a factory in Uzbekistan.

The company wants to implement a $50 million project in the Tashkent region. The future factory will become the company's largest production enterprise, the factory area will be 8 hectares. More than four thousand jobs will be created in production.

The project can be implemented in the small industrial zone of the city of Akhangaran. The initial investment will amount to $15 million. A Turkish delegation will arrive in the city in March to inspect the proposed land plot and discuss the project.