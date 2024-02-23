Russian President congratulated residents of country on Defender of Fatherland Day

23 Feb. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin congratulated military personnel and veterans on Defender of the Fatherland Day.

"Dear comrades, friends! I congratulate veterans, active military and civilian personnel of the Armed Forces, everyone who has served in the military, on Defender of the Fatherland Day",

Vladimir Putin said.

During the solemn speech, the Head of the Russian Federation emphasized that this day was recognized by Russians as a national day. It is loved and revered throughout the country.

"It has been a national holiday for a long time already and is always celebrated widely throughout the country, in all communities and families, in every city and village. Everyone understands the great significance of military service and has great respect for our military personnel, for everyone who stands by the Motherland, defends it interests and the safety of citizens, sovereignty and independence of Russia",

Vladimir Putin said.

Putin noted that the country was proud of the defenders of the Motherland, believed in them and their reliability.

"I wish you good health and new successes for the benefit of the Motherland. And, of course, the warmest congratulations to your families, your loved ones, those who love and wait for you, who are a reliable support for you in life and in service. Happy holiday to you!",

Vladimir Putin said.

During the ceremonial events on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day, the President laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the walls of the Kremlin. He shook hands with combat veterans and honored the memory of the fallen soldiers with a minute of silence.

The head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Sergey Shoigu took part in the ceremony together with the President.