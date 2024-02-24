Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold at World Cup in Germany

24 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Azerbaijani gymnasts won several medals, including gold. A number of more awards will be awarded tomorrow in Baku.

An athlete from Azerbaijan, Nikita Simonov, won gold at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, which is taking place these days in Cottbus, Germany, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) reports.

He showed the best results in exercises on rings.

Representatives of rhythmic gymnastics brought two medals to Azerbaijan - they performed at the international tournament - Irina Deleanu Cup - in Ploiesti (Romania).

The team of Nazrin Abdullayeva, Ayan Sadygova and Sofia Mamedova won silver medals.

Ilona Zeynalova won bronze in the all-around.

The qualifying rounds have ended at the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup, which is taking place in Baku. Today, tumbling athletes Mikhail Malkin and Adil Hajizadeh advanced to the finals of the tournament, which will take place tomorrow.

According to the results of qualification, Malkin was the best with a score of 58.700 points.

Hajizadeh is the second with 57.100 points.

Two more Azerbaijani athletes also made it into the top eight - Tofig Aliyev became 4th with 55.800 points, and Bilal Gurbanov - 5th with 52.000 points, but they did not get to the finals due to the limit on the number of athletes from one country.