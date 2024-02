26 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and delegates from the lower house of Russia’s parliament have arrived in Saudi Arabia.

This is the first visit at the level of the State Duma speaker to the kingdom, according to the website of the State Duma.

In Riyadh, Volodin will meet with Abdullah Al ash-Sheikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Consultative Assembly.