Tbilisi to change its coat of arms, flag

28 Feb. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A competition has been announced in Tbilisi to create a new coat of arms and flag for the capital of Georgia. It will last from March 1 to April 30. The winner will receive 10,000 lari.

Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze said that a competition to choose a new coat of arms and flag of the Georgian capital will start on March 1.

The mayor of the city noted that the new coat of arms and flag must comply with the law “On State Symbols of Georgia.” For this purpose, a commission was organized, including historians, heraldists, artists and other specialists.

It is noted that the winner of the competition will receive 10,000 lari ($3,700). Kaladze expressed hope that Georgia will soon receive its own symbols that will comply with all the rules.