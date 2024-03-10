Tokayev: Kazakhstan interested in peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

10 Mar. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an interview to the newspaper Azerbaijan ahead of his state visit to Azerbaijan, which is scheduled for March 11-12.

The Kazakh President recalled the dynamic revival of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. He emphasized that today a lot of work is being done to develop infrastructure on these lands. Airports, hotels, residential buildings and schools are under construction.

"Of course, we could not stay away from this noble cause. During my visit to Baku in August 2022, I announced the construction of the Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center in Fuzuli as a gift from the Kazakh people to Azerbaijan",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Tokayev noted that the new Center would become another symbol of friendship, brotherhood and mutual support of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The head of the Republic of Kazakhstan reaffirmed the interest of Kazakh companies in the participation in the revival of Karabakh. He expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for providing Kazakhstan with a project to build a hospital in the city of Fizuli. Tokayev expressed hope that the number of projects with Kazakhstan's participation would increase.

"I am confident that thanks to joint efforts, Karabakh will bloom with new colors and become an example of Azerbaijan's creative policy. Restoring the region's infrastructure will contribute to the development of not only Azerbaijan, but also the entire South Caucasus",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In addition to this, the president announced Kazakhstan's interest in signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He added that Astana was ready to support any efforts for the peaceful and stable development of the entire Eurasian region.