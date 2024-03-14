Kuban and Kazakhstan reached $270 million in trade turnover last year

14 Mar. 18:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Krasnodar Territory and Kazakhstan reached $270 million in trade turnover last year. Kuban companies send fertilizers, wheat and corn to the republic. This information was announced by the press service of the regional administration.

The agricultural sector is developed in the Republic of Kazakhstan, which may be interested in the production of equipment for the food industry and packaging, as well as harvesting machines and their spare parts.

The head of the region, Veniamin Kondratiev, said that Kuban organizations had extensive experience in partnership with Kazakh companies.

The governor expressed hope that these ties would strengthen.

At the same time, after negotiations with Veniamin Kondratyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Russia Dauren Abaev, said that he was very impressed by the region. He paid special attention to the infrastructure in Sochi.