CICA confirms Azerbaijan's chairmanship

Azerbaijan will chair the CICA in 2024-2026. The country will coordinate all activities of the organization and will host two events.

Azerbaijan was approved as the chairman of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The country will chair the organization on 2024-2026, the CICA press service reports.

The decision was made during the Council of Ministers of the organization; Azerbaijan’s chairmanship was supported and welcomed by all CICA member countries.

Azerbaijan will coordinate all activities of the organization for two years and will hold two events at the highest level: a meeting of the CICA Council of Ministers in 2024 and the organization’s Summit in 2026. Azerbaijan will take up its duties in H2 2024.