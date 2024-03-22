Earthquake hits Uzbekistan

22 Mar. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tremors were recorded in Tashkent. It became known that the epicenter of a seismic event with a magnitude of 5.4 was in Tajikistan.

"At 8:47 local time (08:47 Moscow time) on Friday, an earthquake was felt in Tashkent and other regions of Uzbekistan with an epicenter in the Lakhsh region of Tajikistan, the epicenter was 313 km southeast of Tashkent. In Tashkent and Syrdarya region, tremors were felt with a force of 2 points, in Andijan and Namangan regions they were felt at 2-3 points, while Fergana region fel them at 3 points",

the Republican Center Seismic and Forecasting Monitoring of Ministry Emergency Situations said.

How to behave during an earthquake

Please note that during an earthquake it is important to take precautions.