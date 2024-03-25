President of Tajikistan: terrorist attack in Crocus is a shameful event

25 Mar. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Tajikistan spoke out in connection with the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Moscow. He made the statement at a ceremony in honor of Nowruz in Dushanbe.

"The shameful and terrible event that occurred near Moscow warns each of us once again, especially parents, to pay even more serious attention to the upbringing of children",

Emomali Rahmon

The Head of state drew attention to the need to do everything possible to prevent the younger generation from being influenced by "destructive and terrifying" organizations. This is vitally important so that young people do not discredit the good name of their state and their parents.

The day before, Rakhmon called Vladimir Putin. The Tajik leader expressed deep condolences and also stated that there was no justification for such a terrible crime. The presidents also agreed to intensify cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall

The tragedy occurred on March 22. Terrorists with machine guns broke into the building and opened fire. Later, there was an explosion, and a fire broke out. The fire caused the collapse of the hall's roof.

According to current information, 137 people were killed in the terrorist attack, including three children. 182 people were injured. The rescue operation has ended, the search is still ongoing. Therefore, the number of victims may increase.

A total of 11 suspects were detained. A measure of restraint have already been chosen for some of them. They have been arrested.