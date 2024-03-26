May 2024 days off: Caucasian Mineral Waters among the most popular destinations

26 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Utkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

Two Caucasian Mineral Waters resorts – Kislovodsk and Pyatigorsk – are among the top 10 most popular tourist destinations for the May holidays, the governor of Stavropol region informs.

"The number of bookings, according to specialized Internet services, has increased several times,”

– Vladimir Vladimirov said.

The governor clarified that some people are coming to Caucasian Mineral Waters for the first time, but many have already vacationed here before and are now returning with family and friends, to resorts where they can both relax and receive treatment.