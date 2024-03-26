New school for 550 students to open in Beslan

26 Mar. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Almost 550 schoolchildren will study in the new school in Beslan. The school was built in the framework of the Education project.

In September, a modern school for 550 students opens in the city of Beslan. This is a significant event for the local educational system, since the new educational institution promises to become not only a place for acquiring knowledge, but also a center for the development of the future students.

“We have completed the construction of a new school in Beslan. An educational institution for 550 places on Mendeleev Street was built thanks to participation in the national Education project,”

– Head of North Ossetia Sergey Menyailo said.