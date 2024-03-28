Xi Jinping to pay visit to Kazakhstan

28 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan in early July, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji, the Akorda press service reported.

The Kazakh head of state arrived in China to attend the Boao Forum. According to him, this forum is really important and should be supported wholeheartedly. He also extended respect and greetings to President Xi Jinping.

"We look forward to his forthcoming state visit to Kazakhstan in the first part of July," Tokayev said.

The Kazakh President commended the personal efforts of Xi Jinping in enhancing the bonds of good neighborliness, longstanding friendship, and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.