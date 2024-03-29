Another group of local residents returns to Fuzuli

29 Mar. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On March 29, another group of Azerbaijani citizens was sent to the city of Fuzuli from the Garadagh district of Baku.

This event became a significant step in the process of returning former internally displaced persons to their homes in Karabakh. At this stage, 35 families or 138 people are returning to the city of Fuzuli.

The country's authorities understand the importance of supporting and assisting returning citizens. These people went through difficult times, lost their familiar surroundings, and faced difficulties and trials. Therefore, new apartments and developing urban infrastructure await them in their hometown.