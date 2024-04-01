Iran warned Russia on terrorist attack in Crocus

1 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Olga Andronova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran received information about a terrorist attack being prepared in the Russian Federation from people suspected of organizing explosions in Kerman. The militants of the terrorist group ISIS (banned in the Russian Federation) took the blame for those events.

A few days before the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall, Iran provided Russia with information about the impending attack, several sources familiar with the situation report.

According to one of the sources, representatives of the Islamic Republic learned about a possible major terrorist attack in the Russian Federation during interrogations of people who were detained as part of the investigation into two explosions in Kerman in January this year.

The second source noted that Iran did not tell Russia anything specific. At the same time, he said that one of the suspects in organizing the terrorist attack in Kerman said that some members of the ISIS terrorist organization (banned in the Russian Federation) were given instructions to prepare a terrorist attack on Russian territory, after which they came to the country for reconnaissance.