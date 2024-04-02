Georgia raises growth forecast for Georgian economy in 2024

2 Apr. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In its weekly review, TBC Capital spoke about the prospects for the Georgian economy in 2024. According to analysts, growth will exceed 6% under the base scenario.

Previously, Georgia's GDP growth was forecast at 5.6%. Analysts report that recent macroeconomic indicators point to strong economic growth.

"Even against this background, economic growth of 9.5% in February exceeded expectations",

TBC Capital said.

The company noted that in addition to the increased inflow of foreign currency and investment demand, a fairly high fiscal stimulus since the beginning of the year and a significant improvement in the effect of migration stand out.

It should be added that this February the Georgian economy increased by 9.5% compared to last year's figures. Since the beginning of the year, economic growth has amounted to 7.7% compared to the first two months of 2023.