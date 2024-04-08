Türkiye and UAE top list of most popular holiday destinations

8 Apr. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to data from the Yandex Travel service, Türkiye, the UAE and Armenia have been the most popular foreign destinations since the beginning of the year.

In the period from January 1 to March 31, the UAE was in the top three in terms of demand for air tickets, and became the leader in business class flights.

On average, a round-trip ticket in January–March cost 45.5 thousand rubles.

Let us note that March and April are suitable months for a comfortable holiday in the UAE. In May, it gets hotter there, but the demand for tours among Russians does not decrease.