Georgian Dream party about president: this woman forgot Constitution and betrayed people

The former chairman of the Georgian government, leader of the Georgian Dream, Irakli Garibashvili, called President Salome Zurabishvili a traitor to the Motherland because of her promise to pardon the attacker who set fire to police officers in Tbilisi in March last year.

Today, the head of the Georgian Dream party, Irakli Garibashvili, sharply criticized Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, who promised to pardon the criminal Lazare Grigoriadis, who attacked police in Tbilisi with a Molotov cocktail a year ago.

Yesterday, Grigoriadis was sentenced to 9 years in prison. He was found guilty of attempted murder of police officers and arson of property.

Garibashvili announced that Zurabishvili, with this promise, was throwing “Molotov cocktails” at the Georgian law enforcement system, since she was becoming an accomplice in Grigoriadis’ crime. He accused the president of treason and actions against Georgian statehood.