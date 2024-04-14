Iran ready to respond to US if it supports Israel

14 Apr. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Bagheri, said that the country's army would attack US bases if Israel supported a retaliatory strike on Iran. He made this statement on an Iranian TV channel.

He noted that Iran conveyed the corresponding message to the US authorities through the Swiss mission.

"We have conveyed a message to the USA through the Swiss Embassy that US bases will become a military target if they are used in future aggressive actions. We will consider this aggression and act accordingly",

Mohammad Bagheri said.