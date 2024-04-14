Baku calls on Tehran and Tel Aviv for restraint

14 Apr. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and Israel must avoid worsening the situation in the Middle East. This information was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on its page on social networks.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed concern about the worsening situation.

The Ministry noted that both sides must show restraint.

"We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid dangerous escalation that could further destabilize the situation in the Middle East",

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.